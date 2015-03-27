Grizzlies close out tough stretch in Dallas

The Memphis Grizzlies will shoot for their third win in as many nights when they try to put some distance between themselves and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Grizzlies started their tough stretch with an impressive win in Oklahoma City on Monday before disposing of the Golden State Warriors, 98-94, on Beale Street the following night. Dante Cunningham scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter of that one as Memphis rallied to top the Warriors.

Mike Conley added 18 points and five rebounds for the Grizzlies, who overcame a 12-point fourth quarter deficit.

Memphis has now won three straight and five of six overall to climb to the fifth spot in the West, one game ahead of Dallas.

The Mavs, meanwhile, opened a three-game homestand by acting as a speed bump for the LA Clippers during a 94-75 loss on Monday.

Dirk Nowitzki paced Dallas in that one with 19 points while Jason Terry finished with 15 as the Mavs, who were playing without veteran point guard Jason Kidd (strained right groin) and reserve Lamar Odom (illness).

"I don't think you can play much worse," coach Rick Carlisle told the Mavericks' website. "We can't just dismiss it like it's just a bad game. We've got to correct the things that are wrong and bounce back. We've just got to be better."

Odom could return for tonight's game but Kidd is expected to remain sidelined for at least three more games.

Dallas, which is 19-9 in Big D, will finish the residency against Portland on Friday.

The Grizz have won three straight and four of their last five over the Mavericks. They are only 3-18 in the past 21 games at Dallas, however.