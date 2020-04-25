Green Bay Packers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Green Bay Packers made nine selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Bay was responsible for the most shocking selection of the draft with the selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Love appears to be the heir to Aaron Rodgers’ throne.

The Packers added some weapons for Rodgers on offense, as well.

Here are who the Packers chose during the draft:

ROUND 1, PICK 26: JORDAN LOVE, QB

The Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday. It was the most shocking pick of the draft considering the Packers have Aaron Rodgers with two years remaining on his contract. Most people would have thought the team would have taken a skill position player to help Rodgers out on offense. Instead, they chose to take their quarterback of the future.

ROUND 2, PICK 62: A.J. DILLON, RB

The Packers selected running back A.J. Dillon with the No. 62 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dillon was a standout at Boston College. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons there. During his senior season, he had 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns.

ROUND 3, PICK 94: JOSIAH GEGUARA, TE

The Packers selected tight end Josiah Deguara with the No. 94 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati stand out had 39 catches for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. The Packers are finally adding some offensive players around Aaron Rodgers.

ROUND 5, PICK 175: KAMAL MARTIN, LB

The Packers selected linebacker Kamal Martin with the No. 175 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Martin played eight games for Minnesota during his senior season. He had 66 tackles and a sack.

ROUND 6, PICK 192: JON RUNYAN, OL

The Packers selected offensive lineman Jon Runyan with the No. 192 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Runyan is the latest offensive lineman from Michigan taken.

ROUND 6, PICK 208: JAKE HANSON, C

The Packers selected center Jake Hanson with the No. 208 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hanson played at Oregon during his collegiate career. He played in 12 games in 2019.

ROUND 6, PICK 209: SIMNO STEPANIAK, OL

The Packers selected offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak with the No. 209 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stepaniak played in 31 games during his career at Indiana.

ROUND 7 PICK 236: VERNON SCOTT, S

The Packers selected safety Vernon Scott with the No. 236 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Scott played in 10 games for TCU in 2019. He had 44 tackles and an interception return for a TD.

ROUND 7, ROUND 242: JONATHAN GARVIN, DE

The Packers selected defensive end Jonathan Garvin with the No. 242 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Garvin played in 12 games for Miami in 2019. He had 37 tackles and five sacks.