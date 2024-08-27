Travis Kelce's dad explains why he thinks he was banned on X

Ed Kelce, the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, explained further regarding his assertion that he was banned from the X social media platform.

Kelce initially made the revelation on Facebook over the weekend. He explained additionally on Sunday about why he believed he was not allowed back on the social media platform.

"Let me try and clear something up here," he wrote on his account. "I'm rarely on Facebook or Instagram. I get Google alerts in my email about articles mentioning the boys and remotely post them to Facebook for friends and family to see. I posted the thing about arms dealers active on X because frankly, I was p---ed at Elon's trolls.

"I rarely wrote anything on X; I just followed sports reporters. It's handy during games to hear what those guys have to say, particularly at stadiums where you don' have commentators the way you do watching on TV.

"I was active on X/Twitter from September to February, reading others' posts. Apparently the X Twits believe I posted something contrary to their rules in May or June 2023. Never happened. I'm guessing I was hacked, as the platform isn't all that secure. My comments when I started this conversation were merely to highlight the hypocrisy of these social media turds."

To start the conversation, he shared an article based on a report from The Times in London that claimed that arms dealers in the war-torn country are selling weapons on X and appear to be doing business in the capital of Sanaa – territory held by the Houthis.

Kelce shared the article on his Facebook page.

"Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I'm banned for life and they won't say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation," he wrote.

X did npt comment on the report to the Times of London.

Kelce is apparently an active Facebook user, as Travis revealed on an episode of "Bussin with the Boys" in June. Travis talked about how his father sees rumors and untrue posts on Facebook about him and Taylor Swift. At least, Kelce said, his dad checks in with him to make sure things are going OK at home.

"Do you know what he'll do? He'll see some wild s--- come across and be like, "What the f--- is this?" the three-time Super Bowl champion said. "It'll be something so f---ing out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the… are you guys OK?’

"I’m like, ‘Dad, get the f--- off Facebook, Dad. Are you f---ing kidding me?’ That’s his search engine."

The Kelce family is getting ready for the 2024 season. The Chiefs start their latest title defense on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.