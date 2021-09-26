Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Saquon Barkley leaps for 1st TD since 2019 season

Saquon Barkley was sidelined for most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s been a long time since New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley got into the end zone.

Barkley snapped his touchdown drought on Sunday in a critical moment against the Atlanta Falcons. Barkley and the Giants were on the goal line when he leaped in for a touchdown. The score gave the Giants the lead and Daniel Jones' 2-point conversion put them up seven points on the Falcons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Penn State standout hadn’t scored a touchdown since the 2019 season. It came in a 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a rushing touchdown along with 92 rushing yards in the game.

Barkley had high expectations going into the 2020 season. He didn’t score in New York’s first game in 2020 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then he tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears.

PATRIOTS STAR JAMES WHITE CARTED OFF THE FIELD WITH HIP INJURY

He managed to get ready for the first game of the 2021 season, but the offense hadn’t been moving through him as officials made sure he could play without any concerns about his knee. He didn’t score in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos nor did he against the Washington Football Team, though he had a big breakout run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley is likely to see more touches as the season wears on and a score Sunday is a good morale booster.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com