Giants S Antrel Rolle in a boot after spraining right ankle, plans to play in opener

New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle says he sustained a "pretty good" sprain to his right ankle and does not know when he will be able to return to practice.

The Giants leading tackler the past two seasons, Rolle wore a protective boot on his foot in talking to the media for the first time since being hurt at practice Monday.

While he didn't have a timetable for his return, Rolle had no doubt Tuesday that he would be ready for the Giants' regular-season opener at Dallas on Sept. 8.

Rolle was hurt when his feet became tangled with tight end Bear Pascoe during a sideline pass on a 7-on-7 drill. Rolle said he hurt the inside and outside of his angle. Veteran Ryan Mundy has replaced Rolle.