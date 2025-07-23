Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

San Francisco Giants

Giants' Rafael Devers makes surprising admission on played defense after run as designated hitter with Red Sox

Devers was the Red Sox's designated hitter until he was traded to the Giants

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Rafael Devers had a glove on Tuesday as he made his debut at first base during the San Francisco Giants' second game of a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Playing defense was largely a surprise, considering Devers was adamant about his desire to exclusively handle designated hitter duties when he was with his prior team, the Boston Red Sox. But, Devers' comments after the game were perhaps even more surprising. 

Rafael Devers reacts

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park on July 23, 2025 in Cumberland, Georgia. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Devers said he actually prefers playing defense over exclusively picking up a bat during MLB games.

"It keeps me active. It keeps my head out of just thinking about the next at-bat," Devers said according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I’d rather be on the field than in the cage hitting all the time and thinking about the next at-bat."

Rafael Devers had a tense spring training. During the exhibition period, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Devers appeared to be at odds about whether he would spend time on the baseball diamond covering third base.

Shortly before Opening Day, Cora confirmed Devers would handle the team's designated hitter duties on a full-time basis. However, when Boston's primary first baseman Triston Casas suffered a serious injury, it prompted another proposal from the Red Sox brass. 

Rafael Devers throws ball

San Francisco Giants' Rafael Devers warms up before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Former Red Sox pitcher and the franchise's current chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, brought up the idea of Devers covering first base in the future, the New York Post reported in May. However, the three-time MLB All-Star reportedly shut down the idea.

Rafael Devers reacts

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) walks off the field against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park on July 23, 2025 in Cumberland, Georgia. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

During his public rebuttal of the potential position change, Devers cited the Red Sox' previous instructions related to him using his glove.

"I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there," Devers said via a translator, the Boston Globe reported in May. "In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH."

Devers had two base hits during his first base debut with San Francisco. The Giants ultimately celebrated a 9-0 victory over the Braves on Tuesday. The Giants also won Wednesday's game against Atlanta to win the three-game series.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.