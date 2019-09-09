New York Giants hero Lawrence Tynes trolls Baker Mayfield after Cleveland Browns' blowout loss

Former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes took a shot at Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Browns lost their season opener in a blowout to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tynes, who is mostly remembered for his time with the New York Giants and for hitting clutch field goals in NFC Championship games on the way to Super Bowl victories during the 2007 and 2011 seasons, pulled no punches in his evaluation of Mayfield's weak Week 1 performance.

“How’d you feel today Baker?” Tynes asked in a tweet.

The hype that's greeted Cleveland's impressive offseason appeared to be a bit too much for the Browns to handle in the first game against Tennessee.

Mayfield was 25-of-38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while also getting sacked five times.

The team added Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt for 2019, raising expectations for the Browns and their young quarterback.

But the 43-13 loss certainly dampens them a bit.

Mayfield addressed the loss to reporters after the game and tried to find some positives.

“Because everybody is going to throw us in the trash,” Mayfield said. “I think that is good. I know what type of men we have in this locker room. Quite frankly, I do not give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we are going to react. I know what we are going to do. We are going to bounce back. We have a Monday night game coming up, so we do not really care. We are ready to go.”

The Browns take on the New York Jets on the road next Monday.