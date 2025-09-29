Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco Giants

Giants fire manager Bob Melvin following disappointing 2025 season finish

Giants exercised Melvin's contract option in July, but explained going in 'different direction'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best highlights between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco Giants fired veteran manager Bob Melvin one day after the 2025 MLB regular season ended.

Melvin’s 2026 option was picked up in July, but the Giants opted to move in a different direction.

San Francisco finished 81-81 this year, hovering on the edge of playoff contention. Despite a 13-3 surge in August, the club faltered in September and slipped out of the race.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bob Melvin looks on field

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sept. 28, 2025.  (Eakin Howard/Imagn Images)

"After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team," Buster Posey, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, said Monday, via ESPN. "The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward.

"Just looking to find a different voice that can take us in a different direction."

METS' STEVE COHEN FIRES OFF MESSAGE TO FANS AFTER DREADFUL COLLAPSE

Melvin acknowledged after San Francisco’s season-ending 4-0 win that he had no assurances about returning, despite his option being exercised.

The Giants are expected to move quickly to secure a new manager. One rumored candidate is Bruce Bochy, Posey’s former skipper in San Francisco, who just completed three seasons with the Texas Rangers.

Bob Melvin hugs Patrick Bailey

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin celebrates with catcher Patrick Bailey (14) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sept. 28, 2025.  (Eakin Howard/Imagn Images)

"We talked about it a lot, what the standards are for the Giants, and we have high standards," Posey said. "And I hold myself to those same standards. I understand fully the position that I’m in now. My job and the team’s success is evaluated accordingly as well. Without a doubt, you hope there can be consistency in these leadership positions. We’ve got to get back to a place where we’re getting in the playoffs, we’re making runs in the playoffs. That’s what our fan base deserves, that’s what the city deserves."

Posey declined to put a timeline on the hire. "I want to make sure to get it right," he said.

Melvin’s extensive résumé means he could land elsewhere quickly. A three-time Manager of the Year in both leagues, he has a career record of 1,678-1,588 across 22 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Giants.

He went 161-163 in two seasons with San Francisco.

Bob Melvin looks on from dugout

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin (6) before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on Sept. 12, 2025.  (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel extremely grateful that I get to play for him, and he’s the same guy every day," third baseman Matt Chapman said. "He’s been steady for us, he’s always honest with the players, he has our back. He’s done the best with what we’ve given him. The players, a lot of us didn’t play to probably our capabilities."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue