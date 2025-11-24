Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as season spirals: reports

Giants have blown leads several times this season

Ryan Gaydos
Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX Video

Lions hold off Giants in OT behind Jahmyr Gibbs' 'OUTSTANDING Performance' 🦁 NFL on FOX

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the Detroit Lions' OT win over the New York Giants.

The New York Giants’ Super Bowl championship teams were built on incredible defenses spearheaded by superstars like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the Giants were in contention for the Lombardi Trophy. The team has won only one playoff game since winning the title in the 2011 season. The franchise is undergoing another massive overhaul as the 2025 season slips away.

Shane Bowen on the sideline vs Broncos

New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen during the Broncos game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

The Giants already fired head coach Brian Daboll, and on Monday, the team reportedly relieved defensive coordinator Shane Bowen of his duties.

New York saw another lead get away from them in a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. It was the latest loss after blowing a lead this season. It’s occurred five times in the 2025 season alone.

Shane Bowen talks to reporters

New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen talks to reporters before practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, file)

The Giants dropped to 2-10 on the year with the loss. The team is 30th in points and yards allowed.

Bowen joined the Giants during the 2024 season after spending time with the Tennessee Titans’ organization. The Giants were No. 1 in takeaway/giveaway ratio in 2023 and dropped to 26th in 2024.

New York is definitely set for a major revamp on the sidelines after another disappointing season.

On the bright side, the team has three rising stars on the offensive side of the ball in Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers who may be ready for a big breakout once they are all healthy at the same time.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

