Giants fire defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as season spirals: reports

The New York Giants’ Super Bowl championship teams were built on incredible defenses spearheaded by superstars like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.

It’s been nearly 15 years since the Giants were in contention for the Lombardi Trophy. The team has won only one playoff game since winning the title in the 2011 season. The franchise is undergoing another massive overhaul as the 2025 season slips away.

The Giants already fired head coach Brian Daboll, and on Monday, the team reportedly relieved defensive coordinator Shane Bowen of his duties.

New York saw another lead get away from them in a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions. It was the latest loss after blowing a lead this season. It’s occurred five times in the 2025 season alone.

The Giants dropped to 2-10 on the year with the loss. The team is 30th in points and yards allowed.

Bowen joined the Giants during the 2024 season after spending time with the Tennessee Titans’ organization. The Giants were No. 1 in takeaway/giveaway ratio in 2023 and dropped to 26th in 2024.

New York is definitely set for a major revamp on the sidelines after another disappointing season.

On the bright side, the team has three rising stars on the offensive side of the ball in Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers who may be ready for a big breakout once they are all healthy at the same time.