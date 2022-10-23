Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
New York Giants
Published

Giants' crazy goal-line tackle leads to fourth straight win

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both rushed for over 100 yards

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau stopped Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk at the one-yard line on the last play of the game to secure the team’s fourth straight win, 23-17. 

Once again, the fourth quarter was where the Giants charged their way to a win, marking the fifth time they’ve done it this season. But what should’ve been a sweat-free victory turned into the moment where Moreau and the Giants’ defense had to make a stand with the Jaguars pushing down the field. 

Because Saquon Barkley stepped out of bounds before Graham Gano made it 23-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars had just over one minute to get down the field for a game-winning drive.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates his touchdown during the NFL Football match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants on October 23, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field, FL. 

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) celebrates his touchdown during the NFL Football match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants on October 23, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field, FL.  (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence (22-for-43, 310 yards) made some good throws, and with the help of some penalty calls including a roughing-the-passer after a 28-yard completion to Marvin Jones Jr., the Jaguars had three chances from the Giants’ 16-yard line to score the tying touchdown. 

Lawrence launched a pass over the middle on third-and-10 to Kirk, and it looked like he was going to fall into the end zone. But Moreau was a wall at the goal line, stopping him before he could do just that and the rest of his Giants teammate swarmed Kirk to end the game. 

But the Giants wouldn’t have been in that scenario if it wasn’t for Daniel Jones turning things up in the fourth quarter. Using his legs, along with the help of Barkley, Jones had a QB sneak on the goal line to cap a 10-play, 79-yard drive for a 20-17 lead. And during that drive, Jones rushed for a total 34 yards, while Barkley had 28 yards on the ground. 

For the day, Jones was 19-for-30 passing with 202 yards and a touchdown, which was a perfectly placed 32-yard pass to Darius Slayton on the first drive of the game for a touchdown. But what’s more impressive was Jones’ 107 yards on 11 rush attempts, with Barkley going for 110 yards on 24 carries.  

The New York Giants' defense celebrates after a stop in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The New York Giants' defense celebrates after a stop in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Rushing was the name of the game for Jacksonville, too, as Travis Etienne Jr. went for 114 yards on 14 carries with his first career touchdown. His longest run was 49 yards. 

It was also a bit of a revenge game for Evan Engram, the former Giants first-round pick, who had four catches for 67 yards. Unfortunately for him and the Jaguars, he couldn’t seal it with a win. 

With four straight wins, the Giants will aim to keep that going against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in front of the always-raucous 12th man crowd out west. 

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

As for Jacksonville, they are headed to London to face the Denver Broncos overseas next week.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.