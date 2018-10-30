Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta arrested, charged with eluding police: reports

New York Giants backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta has been charged with eluding police and resisting arrest after nearly running over a police officer in New Jersey on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Lauletta, a 23-year-old rookie, was arrested in Weehawken, N.J., while driving to the team’s nearby practice facility in East Rutherford, just outside New York City, NJ.com reported.

He was seen recklessly driving his vehicle in the wrong lane, but attempted to make an illegal right turn despite instructions by an officer to stay in his lane, police said, according to the publication.

Lauletta continued on the road, nearly striking the officer, the report said. He allegedly refused requests for his driving credentials and to exit his vehicle.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Richmond allegedly committed the same offense the day before at the same location, but was not stopped, NJ.com reported. Police captured his license plate and issued him two summonses in the mail.

Lauletta was also charged with obstruction of justice. He was released from custody Tuesday afternoon.

“We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle,” Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said, according to the New York Post. “We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing.”

Fellow rookie Saquon Barkley reacted to Lauletta’s arrest.

“Definitely really a surprise. Don’t know too much about it,” the running back told reporters, according to the Post. “I know it sounds crazy but I know it’s probably really nothing crazy because of the kind of person he is.”

Many Giants fans had been hoping that the 222-pound backup quarterback would replace Eli Manning, NJ.com reported. The Giants have struggled with a 1-7 record so far this season.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Lauletta's arrest became the latest off-field issue for the league. On Saturday, four members of the Jacksonville Jaguars were arrested during the team's visit to London to play the Philadelphia Eagles.