Georgia high school mourns 17-year-old 'golf team leader' who died suddenly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hadden Kelly, a 17-year-old high school golfer, died in Georgia Monday after suddenly collapsing in a yard, Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith confirmed this week.

Smith told WGXA News that Kelly, his great-nephew, was participating in "homecoming activities" at a residence alongside his friend when he collapsed in the yard. Kelly was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the home.

Smith added that Kelly’s body was sent for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hadden was an outgoing kid, and he never met a stranger," Smith told the station.

Kelly was an avid golfer who worked at Dodge County Golf Club and was a member of Dodge County High School’s golf team. The school's golf coach, Paula Selph, and the team shared a message following Kelly's death on the school’s Facebook page.

FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER GEORGE BALDOCK'S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED AS DROWNING ACCIDENT

"Hadden LOVED golf and the Golf Team surely loves Hadden," the post read. "Hadden was our team leader, always encouraging and forever speaking positive words to all around him. He so hoped that our golf team would keep improving and desperately sought after participating in the State tournament.

"He was our top performing golfer and always finished earlier than most of his teammates. He ALWAYS stayed till each team member finished. He could have left as most of the time he finished first against the competition. It wasn't about him. He stayed to support his team. He wanted the team to succeed!

"What a witness to his character! We love Hadden and we love his family! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Let's take this example of selflessness into our own lives and little by little make the world a better place!

Smith also spoke about Kelly’s love for the game of golf.

"He played every day, and I believe if that were something he wanted to do, he would have gone pro because he was that good."

Dodge County High School also released its own statement on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are no words to express the sadness that our DCHS family feels for the loss of junior Hadden Kelly. Please join us in prayer for his family, friends, and our DCHS Family. ‘’Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.