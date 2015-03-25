Gay, Johnson pace Raptors over reeling Bobcats

Rudy Gay poured in a game-high 28 points and Amir Johnson added 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 92-78 victory over the Charlotte Bobcats.

Sebastian Telfair added 11 points and five assists and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 10 points and six boards for the Raptors, who had dropped seven of their last nine games entering the contest.

"Telfair did a great job for us tonight. He is a floor general and his defense and leadership is what we need off the bench. The bench really gave us a big boost tonight," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

Gerald Henderson scored 22 points and Kemba Walker added 20 for the Bobcats, who have dropped six straight road contests and fell to 6-27 as the guest this season. Charlotte, which hasn't won on the road since Feb. 19 at Orlando, has lost 11 of 12 overall.

"We had a one-point lead in the fourth, but we couldn't make free throws and lost points there. We can't win if we only score 10 points in the fourth," Bobcats coach Mike Dunlap said. "They did a good job with us in the paint, but you just can't win in the NBA if you score 10 points in the fourth quarter."

Henderson's free throws early in the fourth quarter gave the Bobcats a 70-69 lead, but it wouldn't last long as the Raptors opened up a 15-2 run to take an 84-72 lead with just over five minutes left.

Gay and Terrence Ross, who finished with nine points, led the way pouring in six and five points, respectively, in the run.

The Bobcats got within seven points at the 3:03 mark, but managed to score just one point the rest of the way.

Toronto led 22-17 after the first quarter and took a 48-42 lead into the break.

The Raptors opened the second half on a 10-2 run, but the Bobcats outscored the hosts 24-11 over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the frame.

Game Notes

Toronto gave up 20 points on 20 turnovers ... The Raptors outscored the Bobcats 40-26 in the paint, and outrebounded Charlotte by a 46-36 margin ... Josh McRoberts and Ben Gordon scored 10 points apiece for the Bobcats.