Freddie Freeman gets standing ovation in return to Dodgers after 'scariest days' of life

Freddie Freeman returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night after missing nearly two weeks to be with his family after his son had a medical scare.

Last week, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, revealed their 3-year-old son, Max, had been diagnosed with a "severe case" of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is "especially rare in children."

The condition involves the immune system attacking nerves, causing muscle weakness. The couple said Max had "full body paralysis" and was hospitalized.

But the couple announced over the weekend that Max was home from the hospital after spending eight days in an ICU.

"Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle," the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

When Freeman entered the Dodgers' clubhouse Monday, his teammates were all wearing Dodger blue shirts that said "#MaxStrong." Freeman received one himself.

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a single and received a standing ovation ahead of his first at-bat, when he got emotional. He and Bryce Harper even hugged it out after Freeman's lone base hit of the evening.

The Freemans wrote that the days leading up to Max's hospitalization had been "the hardest and scariest days of our lives."

"Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed," they wrote.

Max has two older brothers, Charlie and Brandon, the latter of whom is six weeks older than Max, having been born via surrogate.

Freeman is in his third season with the Dodgers after spending his first 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves , winning the World Series in his final game with them in 2021. He signed a six-year deal with LA and is hitting .287 with an .884 OPS this season.

