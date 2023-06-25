Expand / Collapse search
Frankie Muniz crashes hard in ARCA race, picks up first DNF

Muniz came into the race second in the points standings

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Frankie Muniz did not finish a race for the first time during the 2023 ARCA Menards season as he crashed hard into the wall Saturday night at Elko Speedway in Minnesota.

Muniz entered the Menards 250 second in the points standings when he got turned in the later stages of the race and suffered a hard crash into the wall. He drove a few more feet before the vehicle stopped and he climbed out of his smoking car.

Frankie Muniz at Kansas

Frankie Muniz sits in the pits following the ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He tweeted afterward that he was "okay."

"I'm okay after that big crash. A bit sore. Really frustrated because we were battling all race in the top 5. I still know I have a lot to learn, but I know I belong out there in a race car. I'm no where near my peak. Thanks to my team @RetteJones30 for all their hard work," he wrote on social media.

Muniz added that his team was really in need of additional sponsors for the rest of the season.

Frankie Muniz at Daytona

Frankie Muniz during practice for the ARCA Series Brandt 200 supporting Florida FFA on Feb. 16, 2023, in Daytona Beach. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Can't wait to get home to my family tomorrow morning, I know that'll help make me feel better! Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far on this journey of fulfilling my dream."

Muniz has been a refreshing surprise on the ARCA scene this season. The actor-turned-driver finished in 16th on Saturday but completed the first six races of the season with five top 10 finishes.

Frankie Muniz in Talldega

Frankie Muniz before the running of the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 on April 22, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jesse Love came into the race first in the points standings and picked up the fourth win of the year at Elko.

