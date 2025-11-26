Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: 'World's Strongest Woman' talks trans scandal, USA Fencing seeks trust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SPEAKING OUT – Andrea Thompson was awarded the "World's Strongest Woman" title after a transgender controversy marred the competition. In a social media post, Thompson wrote her moment has "sadly been overshadowed by scandal." Continue reading …

'EARN TRUST' – USA Fencing is eying a wider presence in college athletics after a year of controversy, lawsuits over transgender athletes in women’s events and the dismissal of its board chair. Continue reading …

FIGHTER SUPPORT – Former UFC fighter Dan Henderson told Fox News Digital he’s backing Sheriff Chad Bianco for California governor in 2026. Henderson also criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits. Continue reading …

TEAM SHOCK – UAB redshirt freshman Daniel Israel Mincey has been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two teammates hours before the Blazers played against South Florida. Continue reading …

SAFETY WARNING – Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic blasted the "dangerous" NBA Cup court during his team's win over the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Continue reading …

THANKSGIVING DAY NFL – Thanksgiving Day, FOX is serving up a classic NFC North rivalry, as Jordan Love and the Packers take on Jared Goff and the Lions. Coverage begins at 11 am eastern today. Watch on FOX or stream live and free in 4k on Tubi. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Thanksgiving week delivered clarity in the debate over the NFL’s top division, with three NFC North teams landing in the latest edition of Tom Brady’s top 10 NFL Power Rankings. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The NFL will help launch celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. Starting in January, game-used footballs will feature special embossing and fields will carry commemorative markings. Roger Goodell said the move is part of the league’s work with the White House’s Salute to America 250 Task Force. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Shedeur Sanders will be the starter for the Cleveland Browns Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. FOX. Sports' Colin Cowherd asks if Sanders is ready for the task and whether he gives the Browns the best chance to win right now. Watch here …

