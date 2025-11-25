'World's Strongest Woman' competitor speaks out after winning title following trans controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrea Thompson was awarded the "World's Strongest Woman" title on Tuesday after a transgender controversy marred the competition.

Jammie Booker originally won the title, but allegations that Booker was born male have since surfaced, highlighted by what appears to be a YouTube video of Booker claiming to be "trans."

Thompson, who stepped off the podium, appearing to call Booker's win "bulls---," celebrated the win on social media, but called it "the most exhausting experience of my career."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What should be a momentous occasion has sadly been overshadowed by scandal and dishonesty from someone who was welcomed into our crazy sport. A sport which encourages women to celebrate themselves without being judged on how society says they should be…" Thompson wrote on Instagram.

"I am not only frustrated with not being able to celebrate a win, but also for the ladies who had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them …

"I am grateful to the team for reaching out to me, investigating and rectifying the situation so quickly. Honoring the title to me, which is something we just don't see in any other sport that has faced a similar position. This means that we, as a community ARE taking a stand. Protecting women's sport as we have fought so hard for. Whilst I cannot say it won't ever happen again, I am confident that we will work something out to prevent it in the future.

TWO-TIME US OPEN CHAMPION BRYSON DECHAMBEAU CONTINUES FINE-TUNING EVERY EDGE OF HIS GAME

"For now, ladies, keep showing up. Take up space. Be loud. Be proud. Show your daughters how amazing you are. Much love."

Thompson also called for "backlash" against her fellow competitors "for just being women" to "stop."

According to Strongman Archives , Booker had not competed in women's events prior to this past June. It is unclear whether Booker had previously competed as a man.

Strongman announced Booker's disqualification on Tuesday, admitting it was unaware of allegations that Booker was born male.

"Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category. We are clear – competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth," Official Strongman said in an announcement Tuesday . "Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strongman said it tried to reach out to Booker but has not gotten a response. Booker's social media has since gone private. The Texas attorney general also said they are investigating.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.