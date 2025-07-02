Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: UPenn reaches agreement with Trump admin, Lia Thomas’ records revoked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SWIFT ACTION – As part of a resolution agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights stemming from a probe into the inclusion of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania will restore titles and records to those female athletes that were "misappropriated by male athletes allowed to compete in female categories." Continue reading…

'NO REGRETS' – OutKick host Riley Gaines and ex-ESPN host Keith Olbermann clashed after the University of Pennsylvania revoked Lia Thomas' program records following a resolution agreement with the Education Department. Continue reading…

CHIMING IN – U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon weighed in on the resolution agreement that was reached between the department she currently leads and UPenn following an investigation into Title IX violations. Continue reading…

BANNED – An Arizona Diamondbacks season-ticket holder was barred from attending future games at Chase Field after the MLB club cited "multiple offenses" the fan committed during games, including interfering with a fly ball during a recent contest against the San Francisco Giants. Continue reading…

‘SICK' – Caitlin Clark had a strong reaction to her team, the Indiana Fever, winning the Commissioner's Cup. The Cup is the WNBA's in-season tournament. Continue reading…

HALFTIME HEARTBREAK – Red Panda, the beloved performer known for her incredible unicycle routine during halftime shows, was forced to exit Tuesday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup final in a wheelchair after falling onto the court. Continue reading…

SHOCKING UPSET – American tennis pro Jessica Pegula suffered a stunning and early exit from Wimbledon in the first round. The 116th-ranked Italian, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, defeated Pegula in less than an hour. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing NBA playoff run. The 2025-26 season will mark Luka Doncic's first full season with the Lakers. FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre weighs in on Doncic taking charge of the franchise. Watch here …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Bucks decided to waive star guard Damian Lillard. He is still owed $113 million and those payments are expected to be stretched over the next five years, per reports. Meanwhile, Myles Turner agreed to a four-year contract to join Milwaukee, according to The Associated Press. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – MLB star pitcher Paul Skenes was spotted with the Pittsburgh Pirates grounds crew at PNC Park well before first pitch of Tuesday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. Continue reading…

