Riley Gaines clashes with Keith Olbermann after UPenn strips Lia Thomas of program records

Riley Gaines and Keith Olbermann were at it again on social media this week after the ex-ESPN host took aim at the former University of Kentucky swimmer following the resolution agreement between the University of Pennsylvania and the Education Department that resulted in the school stripping program records previously held by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Olbermann posted a message on X on Tuesday calling Gaines "whiny" in response to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announcement that it had reached an agreement with UPenn following its investigation into Title IX violations that centered on Thomas’ participation on the women’s swimming team during the 2021-22 season.

"Wanted to congratulate Whiny Gaines on now being able to say she finished tied for FOURTH not tied for FIFTH in the Lia Thomas race," Olbermann wrote in his post, referencing the 2022 NCAA Division I swimming championships when Gaines tied with Thomas for fifth place in the 200 free.

Gaines, the host of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast and a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer, responded promptly to Olbermann’s slight and reminded the ex-ESPN host that Thomas ranked lower in the men’s competition before transitioning to the women’s team.

"Thank you! And while you’re keeping track, make sure to congratulate Emma Weyant, the right National Champ in the 500 freestyle, too," Gaines said, referring to Thomas' title in the 2022 championships.

Gaines continued, "(If you're insinuating 5th in the nation is bad, what do you call a man who ranks 462nd nationally in the men's category?)"



UPENN STILL ACKNOWLEDGES LIA THOMAS RECORDS IN UPDATE AFTER RESOLUTION WITH EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title. During competition, Thomas set multiple individual program records. On Tuesday, UPenn announced that a trio of records set by Thomas that season would be updated to reflect the female competitor’s records.

A note on the school’s website, however, still recognized Thomas’ records based on the NCAA’s eligibility requirements at the time.

"NOTE: Competing under eligibility rules in effect at the time, Lia Thomas set program records in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle during the 2021-22 season," the annotation read.

Earlier this year, in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order, the NCAA announced it was updating its gender eligibility policies to ban all biological males from competing in women’s competition.

In UPenn’s statement on Tuesday, Penn President J. Larry Jameson said the university plans to "fully comply" with Title IX and the NCAA’s current policies.

"The University will not – on the basis of sex – exclude female students from participation in, deny female students the benefits of, or subject female students to discrimination under, any athletics programs. In addition, in providing to female student-athletes intimate facilities such as locker rooms and bathrooms in connection with Penn Athletics, such facilities shall be strictly separated on the basis of sex and comparably provided to each sex," the school wrote.