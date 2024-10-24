Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Riley Gaines supports Trump's stance on women's sports

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

'HUMILIATION' – During an appearance at a political campaign event, former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines recalled the moment she shared a locker with a transgender competitor. Continue reading …

MEDAL COUNT – The results from a United Nations report revealed an estimated 900 biological females have fallen short of the podium because they were beaten out by transgender athletes. Continue reading …

A ‘REAL ONE’ – Two former NFL players spoke at a political event in support of former President Donald Trump. Continue reading …

DREAM GUEST – Former college football star Johnny Manziel launched his new podcast, "Glory Daze," and he hopes a specific music star becomes one of his first guests. Continue reading …

‘FULL CIRCLE' – LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne watched Paul Skenes make the final start of his impressive rookie season at Yankee Stadium, which is located roughly 15 miles away from her hometown. Continue reading …

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON – LeBron and Bronny James, checked into the Los Angeles Lakers season opener and became the first active father-son duo in NBA history. Kenny "The Jet" Smith sent a strong message to critics. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Kansas City Chiefs remain the NFL's lone undefeated team, but a wild week around the league shook up this week's Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Georgia got back into the win column and officiating came under fire. Who are this week's winners and losers from the college football world. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Andy Dalton sustained injuries in a car accident, which means Bryce Young will be under center on Sunday. OutKick's Armando Salguero discusses whether this could be the last time the quarterback starts for the Panthers. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Hall of Famer John Smoltz shared his thoughts on pitching strategies for the highly anticipated World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Kansas City Chiefs sent a draft pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins. FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask how much the receiver will help Patrick Mahomes. Watch here …

