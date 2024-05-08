Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: No-holds-barred roast of Tom Brady, Antonio Brown on Caitlin Clark beef

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

ROASTING THE GOAT – Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital he thought Netflix’s "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" was one of the best roasts he'd ever seen. Continue reading…

GAME CHANGER? – Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman David Bakhtiari declared that Tom Brady "killed PC culture" with the Netflix roast that aired over the weekend. Continue reading…

OFF-LIMITS – While the roast of Tom Brady seemingly took a no-holds-barred approach, one particular joke about Robert Kraft was quickly shut down by the NFL legend. Continue reading…

THIRD TIMES A CHARM – Eli Manning offered a hilarious explanation for his absence from Netflix’s "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," saying he hoped to avoid roasting the QB "for a 3rd time." Continue reading…

BEST OF THE BEST – Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas raised eyebrows when he criticized Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for skipping a playoff game in favor of the birth of his child. Continue reading…

'NO DRAMA HERE’ – Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown discussed his social media beef with Caitlin Clark just weeks after the WNBA star blocked him. Continue reading…

'WILL BE BETTER’ – Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was criticized for throwing a basketball at fans during the team’s Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Continue reading…

‘I WAS BORED' – Deion Sanders explained why he got involved in a back-and-forth on social media after more criticism surfaced about the coach's approach to overhauling Colorado's roster. Continue reading…

TRAVEL UPGRADE – WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league will launch a full-time charter flight program for teams throughout the season "as soon as we can get planes in places." Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The backlash against the Colorado football program appears to be on the rise, but some believe coach Deion Sanders is embracing the "villain" role. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION