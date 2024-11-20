Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL greenlights Trump-inspired dances, Tyson-Paul bout fallout

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

'NO ISSUE' – The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it had "no issue" with players doing celebratory dances emulating President-elect Donald Trump after touchdowns and sacks. Continue reading …

WARM WELCOME – President-elect Donald Trump thanked UFC president Dana White and fight fans for welcoming him to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Continue reading …

KNOCK OUT – Jon "Bones" Jones defeated Stipe Miocic on Saturday and celebrated with an homage to Trump, who was sitting ringside. Continue reading …

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season. The Lions continue to look dominant. Here's a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

UNDERWHELMING – Jake Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision. Although the fight went all eight rounds, some were disappointed by the boxing event's overall entertainment value. Continue reading …

LEGAL WOES – Netflix is facing a lawsuit after widespread complaints about buffering and glitches during this past Friday's bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Oregon handled a test from Wisconsin, while Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Alabama and Notre Dame each took care of business. Here's a look at the college football landscape powered by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and seven-time Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly headline the first-year eligible candidates voted as semifinalists for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The Jets' tumultuous season took another turn this week when the team decided to dismiss general manager Joe Douglas. Team owner Woody Johnson has faced criticism amid the franchise's apparent dysfunction. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Deion Sanders continues to face questions about whether he has an eye on an NFL coaching job. But, Michael Irvin believes the two-time Super Bowl winner would accept the Cowboys job if his son Sheduer landed in Dallas. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION