Jake Paul-Mike Tyson snoozer draws harsh criticism: 'Not great for boxing'

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson went all eight rounds on Friday night in their boxing spectacle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But the result was a little different from what most expected.

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision. "Iron Mike" came out of the gate swinging and looking like he could have mustered up something from the prime of his career and stun the world against the 27-year-old boxing phenom.

Instead, Tyson lost energy in round three. He appeared to be biding his time and waiting for the right moment to catch Paul slipping. It never happened. Instead, Paul nailed Tyson a handful of times, and it was enough to coast through most of the fight.

Sports fans on X were less than pleased.

Fans at AT&T Stadium didn’t appear to be too happy either.

The Netflix broadcast, which had its own share of problems during the entire night, clearly picked up boos and fans were seen headed for the exits before the winner was announced.

Paul was the decisive winner, much to the chagrin of the crowd that appeared to be very pro-Tyson throughout the weekend and through the slapping incident at weigh-ins on Thursday night.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer moved to 11-1 in his young career. Paul has expressed interest in winning a world championship and his pursuit may start now.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.