Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 11 of 2024 NFL season

The Detroit Lions have finally broken through and surged to the top of the Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 11.

The Lions demolished the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, putting up at least 50 points on their opponent for the second time this season. With the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated season coming to an end, the Lions have performed well enough to move up to the top spot.

There’s a lot more that had to shake out. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Chiefs, which could catapult them up the rankings. And just how far will the Chiefs fall?

Read below to find out the rest of the rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (9-1)

For the first time in the history of Fox News Digital's NFL power rankings, and likely many others across the web, the Detroit Lions are the kings. With a loss by Kansas City and a day of dominance in Jacksonville, the Lions have as much momentum as they've ever had in the Super Bowl era.

Last week: 2

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

It wasn’t the AFC Championship, but it sure felt like it for Bills fans after Buffalo overpowered the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon to hand the back-to-back champions their first loss of the season. With most of the division in shambles, the Bills are primed to win the AFC East for the fifth straight season, but more importantly, they seem primed to make a serious run for the Super Bowl.

Last week: 3

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

It finally happened, for the first time since last Christmas, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a game. Any time the Buffalo Bills have matched up with the Chiefs over the past few seasons, the games have typically been thrillers. However, the Bills being able to knock off the Chiefs proved to be a noticeable difference from recent matchups. Even during the Chiefs first nine wins, much of the conversation has revolved around whether Kansas City was playing its best football. Patrick Mahomes has not looked like the best quarterback in the world this season. While he threw three touchdowns during the Nov. 17 game, he also finished the day with two interceptions, including a pick late in the fourth quarter to end any hopes of a Chiefs comeback. The 30-21 loss also meant the Chiefs will have to wait a bit longer for an opportunity to wrap up the top playoff seed in the AFC. But recent history suggests Kansas City is not reliant on the No. 1 seed as two of the three Super Bowl championships under head coach Andy Reid have been earned without the team holding the top seed.

Last week: 1

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

The Eagles had a "Thursday Night Football" matchup that everyone wanted to see, with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders heading into "The Linc" to play for first place in the division. Though Jalen Hurts didn’t really get going in the pass game, it was Saquon Barkley yet again stepping up when his team needed it, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to cement the team’s sixth straight win. It seems like ages ago when questions about whether this highly talented team could really get going, as they are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Last week: 5

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

They beat the Ravens without scoring a touchdown, which is hard to do in the NFL, but not in that matchup because the Steelers dominate the Ravens, having won eight out of the last nine games.

Last week: 6

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

We're good. We're middling. We're good. We're not so good. We're good again. They need to make up their minds.

Last week: 4

7. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

The Vikings finished up their cupcake slate and looked just good enough to stay within striking distance of first place in the NFC North. Still, how the team looked in non-blowout wins against the lowly Titans and Jaguars shows that they are still a class below Detroit, especially after the Lions' real blowout against Jacksonville this week.

Last week: 8

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

The Chargers put together arguably their best first half of the season when they hosted the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday night. But the second half was a different story. Nevertheless, Los Angeles held off a furious rally from the Bengals and secured their seventh win of the season. Cincinnati made it a 27-27 game after Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter. But Herbert later completed a pair of clutch passes to Ladd McConkey that helped set up J.K. Dobbins’ 29-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds remaining. The Chargers welcome another high-powered offense this week when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week: 11

9. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

It's hard to judge how good this Packers team is after a win against the Bears. It is so expected that coming as close as they did to losing to Chicago is almost cause for an indictment on Green Bay. The Packers will be easier to judge after games against the 49ers and Lions in the next three weeks.

Last week: 9

10. Houston Texans (7-4)

Joe Mixon is putting up the best season of his career, and now that Nico Collins is healthy, this team will only be getting better. C.J. Stroud has had a bit of a sophomore slump, but a light schedule coming up could get him back on track.

Last week: 12

11. Washington Commanders (7-4)

A true test came on Thursday night for Jayden Daniels & Co., and though it was close early, Saquon Barkley showed up late with two touchdowns to virtually ice it for the Eagles. Washington has now dropped two straight, falling to second place in the division. They have another divisional matchup this week with the Cowboys, a game that head coach Dan Quinn surely wants to win considering his ties to the organization last season as their defensive coordinator.

Last week: 7

12. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

NFC West first place by itself coming out of the bye week is not a bad place to be for Arizona. Back-to-back road games in Seattle and Minnesota will tell us if Kyler Murray & Co. are for real.

Last week: 13

13. Denver Broncos (6-5)

The Broncos completed their 4-0 sweep of the NFC South with a dominant 38-6 win over the Falcons. Bo Nix threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns as he continues to look better and better every week, firmly putting himself in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Sitting at 6-5 with their next three games coming against the Raiders, Browns and Colts, the Broncos have their eyes set on making a playoff push.

Last week: 16

14. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

You know what this banged up team doesn’t need? Back-to-back road trips to playoff-contending teams, uh-oh, at Green Bay and at Buffalo are coming right up.

Last week: 10

15. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

The roller-coaster ride that is Seattle this season continued last week. Stopping a six-game skid to San Francisco was a high point for sure. Can the Seahawks finally find consistency?

Last week: 19

16. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

Atlanta was destroyed in Week 11 by the Denver Broncos, and the team’s weak defense was badly exposed. They’re still in position to win the division due to their perfect record against NFC South opponents, but this is not a team that should be feared come playoff time.

Last week: 14

17. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

Remember last year? The Rams started 3-6 before clawing back to .500 and rolling into the playoffs on a hot streak. This year’s version has a similar vibe, especially if they can get past the Eagles at home on Sunday night.

Last week: 18

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The bye week came at a perfect time, and with Atlanta continuing to struggle, Tampa Bay must believe it is the best team in the NFC South despite being 1.5 games back. They have upcoming games against three of the worst teams in the league (Giants, Panthers, Raiders), and if they can win all three, the division race gets extremely interesting.

Last week: 17

19. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

They are wasting an MVP season by Joe Burrow.

Last week: 15

20. Miami Dolphins (4-6)

The Dolphins' biggest offensive stars haven’t been putting up numbers as expected, but Miami is still winning down the stretch, picking up their second-straight win with a dominant 34-19 win over the Raiders.

Last week: 20

21. Indianapolis Colts (5-6)

Maybe Anthony Richardson needed a break and take a good look in the mirror. And perhaps it was smart of the Colts to get him back against the lowly Jets, since nothing is going right for Gang Green. The fourth overall pick of the 2023 draft showed what he could be, but it’s too early to say he’s here to stay.

Last week: 22

22. Chicago Bears (4-6)

It's been a humbling stretch for a Bears team that started off with so much hope. A heartbreaking loss to the Packers could either be rock bottom or the straw that breaks their back into a losing streak that buries them, especially with games against the other playoff contenders in their division coming up.

Last week: 21

23. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

The Saints followed their upset win over the Falcons with a 21-point victory over lowly Cleveland. Their hopes of getting the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft are probably dead, but the team is playing hard under interim coach Darren Rizzi, and the Saints could be a spoiler team come December.

Last week: 24

24. Dallas Cowboys (3-7)

There’s not much else to say about Dallas as they’ve now lost five straight games after a beatdown by the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. The metal sheet falling from the dome hours before the game could be a metaphor for how this Cowboys season is crumbling around Jerry Jones & Co.

Last week: 25

25. New York Jets (3-8)

Another loss for the Jets has triggered yet another shakeup within the organization as owner Woody Johnson decided to call it quits with general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday. At 3-8 and with their playoff aspirations all but gone, who’s on the chopping block next?

Last week: 23

26. New England Patriots (3-8)

Drake Maye put on a show, completing 30-of-40 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for New England to overcome the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Poor execution and a nonexistent defense have the Patriots looking toward the draft for solutions.

Last week: 26

27. Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Blown out by the Saints on Sunday, and then they get to play the division-leading Steelers on Thursday — not a wonderful week.

Last week: 27

28. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

The Panthers had a bye in Week 11 after back-to-back victories, but things get a lot tougher the rest of the way. Carolina has to play the Chiefs, Bucs and Eagles over the next three weeks. They are still in play for the top pick in the NFL Draft, which has to be the goal at this point, especially given their schedule down the stretch.

Last week: 28

29. Tennessee Titans (2-8)

Against a Sam Darnold who has been looking a bit like the old Sam Darnold in recent weeks, the Titans mustered up just 13 points. There are a lot of bad teams in the league this year, and Tennessee is right in the pack of them.

Last week: 30

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

Allowing 52 points is unacceptable no matter what. A bad team with Trevor Lawrence only gets worse when he’s injured. Mac Jones has scored just one touchdown – a rushing score of his own – since he took over.

Last week: 29

31. New York Giants (2-8)

This bye week for New York was a true team evaluation, and what was already written on the walls was confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones’ time in New York is all but done as he was demoted to third string and Tommy DeVito, the fan favorite who won three games for New York last season, will be the starter moving into Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While that may get fans in seats for John Mara, the organization is already thinking to the future with their franchise quarterback being a bust.

Last week: 32

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)

Despite making a litany of changes to the offensive coaching staff over the bye week, the Raiders still lost 34-19 to the Dolphins. One of the few bright spots on the 2-8 Raiders is rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is already one of the best tight ends in the NFL, catching 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Last week: 31

