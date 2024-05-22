Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Scottie Scheffler's shocking arrest, Harrison Butker's faith-based speech

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Scottie Scheffler next to his arrest photo

Scottie Scheffer could have his charges dropped. (Getty Images)

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said the police officers who arrested Scottie Scheffler will be investigated for whether they followed proper protocol. Continue reading…

BEST FOR LAST – Scottie Scheffler had his best round on the final day of the PGA Championship, just days after he was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club on multiple charges. Continue reading…

BELIEVE IT OR NOT – Golfer Max Homa poked fun at Scottie Scheffler’s arrest as the PGA Championship finished up with Xander Schauffele narrowly winning the major over Bryson DeChambeau. Continue reading…

Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The NFL logo on the field before the game on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Perry Knotts/Wesley Hitt)

PUSHING BACK – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey intends to pursue action against the city of Kansas City after a social media account revealed the residence of Harrison Butker. Continue reading…

IRREPLACEABLE? – A Kansas City Star guest columnist suggested the Kansas City Chiefs consider replacing Harrison Butker with a female kicker. Continue reading…

'TOTALLY UN-AMERICAN' – ESPN NFL broadcaster Sam Ponder came to Harrison Butker's defense as a petition surfaced calling for the kicker's removal from the Kansas City Chiefs. Continue reading…

Caitlin Clark scratches her head

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on May 18, 2024 in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

TOUGH START – The Indiana Fever have gotten off to a slow start, and Caitlin Clark's on-court emotion recently led to the first technical foul of her WNBA career. Continue reading…

REALITY CHECK – Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi expressed optimism for WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, even as the young sharpshooter struggled in the first games of her professional basketball career. Continue reading…

DROPPED – Embattled Chiefs receiver Rasheed Rice appears to have cleared a legal hurdle, as the photographer the NFL star allegedly struck signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, Dallas police told FOX4. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to become the first NFL franchise to win three Super Bowls in a row, but the team will first have to navigate through a noisy offseason. Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.