Missouri attorney general requests records from Kansas City related to Harrison Butker doxing post

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is following through on his vow to pursue action against the city of Kansas City after a social media account run by the city revealed the residence of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker , in what Bailey says was an act of "retaliation" for his religious beliefs.

Speaking to " OutKick the Morning" with Charly Arnolt, Bailey said his office has requested records and documents related to the management of the city’s social media account after a post on X last week revealed the city where Butker lives.

The post came amid a wave of backlash Butker faced after he gave a commencement speech at a private Catholic school in Missouri, where he spoke from his position as a Catholic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have demanded certain records from the city related to their management of that social media account that doxed Harrison Butker in retaliation for his free expression of religious beliefs," Bailey told Arnolt in an episode aired on Thursday.

"Let’s paint this with the proper brush – that is government retaliating against an individual for the expression of their sincerely held religious beliefs. That could not be more of a clear case of a violation of his constitutional freedoms and the Missouri Human Rights Act."

Butker, 28, has come under fire following his commencement speech at Benedictine College. In his address, he made specific references to female graduates embracing their "vocation" as a "homemaker" and President Biden’s stance on abortion as a Catholic. He also made references to the LGBTQ community as it relates to Pride month.

CITY OF KANSAS CITY APOLOGIZES AFTER DOXING CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER FOLLOWING FAITH-BASED COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

"At the end of the day, I support his right to free expression of religion. If you listen to what he said and you actually drill down on the words he used – this is a man of Catholic faith, speaking to a Catholic audience at a Catholic university, expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs," Bailey continued.

"I’m always going to stand up and fight for athletes or anyone else who wants to express their religious beliefs and are protected by the constitutional law to do so."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the controversy after the post was deleted last week, calling it "clearly inappropriate."

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bailey expressed concern that the review by the mayor’s office could be an attempt to close the records to the attorney general’s office.

"We’re not going to be stonewalled by the city in our demand for accountability in this instance."

Bailey called for anyone involved in posting the message to be "fired and terminated immediately."

"We’ve demanded certain records and documents in relation to how that account is managed and intend to look into that matter and hold any wrongdoers accountable. I think Harrison Butker himself has a cause of action against the city and I’m deeply concerned that they don’t have sufficient controls in place to prevent government from being weaponized to violate individual rights."

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.