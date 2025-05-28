Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: California takes centerstage in transgender athlete debate, Indy500 drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GIRLS' SPORTS – A transgender athlete finished in first place in multiple events at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Track Championship Masters Qualifiers over the weekend. The athlete is set to compete in the girls' long jump and triple jump state championships later this week. The Department of Education is investigating the CIF. Continue reading…

ELIGIBILITY RULES – The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) told Fox News Digital it amended its eligibility rules for the state championship. The change was announced shortly after President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from California. Continue reading …

FAMILY REACTS – A rule change will allow at least two California high school athletes to qualify for the state title after falling just shy of the typical qualification threshold after a transgender athlete won a pair of events. A family with a daughter trying to win a title told Fox News Digital they are "grateful" the White House is taking an interest in the upcoming event. Continue reading …

MOVED TO THE REAR – Andretti Global drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood were stripped of their original finishes in the Indy 500 after their cars failed post-race technical inspection. Continue reading …

INDY 500 HISTORY – Alex Palou etched his name in the history books and enjoyed the ceremonial swig of milk in Victory Lane at the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend. He became the first Spanish driver to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Continue reading …

CHAOS ENSUES – Tensions flared during Saturday's NCAA baseball game between Samford and Mercer. A player's animated home run celebration sparked ejections for players, coaches, and even parents. Continue reading …

'GREAT FOR OUR GAME' – Caitlin Clark was whistled for a flagrant foul on Agnel Reese during their latest WNBA matchup. The heated moment sparked more debate about the rivalry, which is something Dawn Staley believes is ultimately "great for our game." Continue reading …

CAN'T VERIFY – The WNBA said it was unable to substantiate a report of racist fan behavior at the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game on May 17. Officials said the league "will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct." Continue reading …

SIDELINED – Wednesday will mark the first game Caitlin Clark has missed across her four years at Iowa and her time in the WNBA. On Monday, the Indiana Fever announced the star guard will miss at least two weeks with a quad strain. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Kirk Cousins skipped the Atlanta Falcons' first day of voluntary organized team activities. The veteran quarterback has expressed his desire to move to another team where he will have the opportunity to start in 2025. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Pacers took a commanding series lead by defeating the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd discusses Tyrese Haliburton's standout performance. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw criticized the Pittsburgh Steelers' reported ongoing pursuit of free agent star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Continue reading …

