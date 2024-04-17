Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Caitlin Clark's WNBA dream comes true, Scottie Scheffler wins at Augusta

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

TOP PICK – Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s college basketball, was the first player to hear her name called during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Continue reading…

FIT CHECK – Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark arrived at the WNBA Draft's orange carpet in style with a snazzy outfit from high-end fashion house Prada. Continue reading…

SALARY BUMP – President Joe Biden called for women to be "paid what they deserve" as a debate raged online about salaries in the WNBA after Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the draft. Continue reading…

GREEN JACKET – Scottie Scheffler held off Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at Augusta National to win the Masters for the second time in his career. Continue reading…

DAD DUTY – Scottie Scheffler faced questions about whether he would withdraw if his wife, Meredith, did go into labor. But he also admitted that golf was becoming less of a priority for him. Continue reading…

MASTERS HISTORY – Before falling out of contention in the later rounds, Tiger Woods made history by making the cut at the Masters for the 24th consecutive year. Continue reading…

DISCIPLINE – Olympic champion Katie Ledecky's diet and training regimen plays a critical role in her preparation and helps her to continue to add to her impressive list of achievements in the swimming pool. Continue reading…

GAMBLING SCANDAL – Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, surrendered to law enforcement ahead of an April 12 court appearance, the Department of Justice announced. Continue reading…

WORDS OF WISDOM – Two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, who went undrafted in 2013, offered some advice to prospective NFL players as the Draft looms. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is wrapping up a busy and seemingly improbably campaign that could ultimately result in a top 5 NFL Draft selection. Continue reading…

