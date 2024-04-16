Caitlin Clark rocks Prada outfit close to $17,000 for 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever, turned heads on Monday night when she walked the orange carpet in style with a full outfit from Prada.

The designer threads certainly weren’t cheap either.

Prada has never dressed anyone for the NBA or WNBA Draft until Monday night when Clark showed up most likely knowing she was heading to the Fever as the first overall pick following her illustrious college career at Iowa.

Business Insider saw the photos from the orange carpet appearance by Clark and determined her Prada outfit, including accessories, was worth almost $17,000.

First, Clark donned an embroidered rhinestone mesh crop top ($3,750), which was under a satin shirt ($5,500) and paired with a double satin miniskirt ($1,750). On her feet were black brushed leather slingback pumps that go for $1,200.

As for the accessories, Clark was holding a black Prada Galleria patent leather mini bag for $4,100, and had help blocking out the camera crews taking her picture with acetate sunglasses worth $575.

The entire look was put together by stylist Adri Zgirdea Toth, who told Marie Claire how "perfect" it was to dress Clark.

"Dressing an athlete for the draft is a first for Prada, and this is obviously a first for Caitlin, too. Both are at the forefront of what they do – it’s almost too perfect," Toth explained.

Clark spoke to GQ Sports while walking the orange carpet, saying, "I love Prada. I think Prada is very me."

While Clark’s outfit received tons of positive feedback as she celebrated her dream of going to the WNBA, some pointed out the fact that the fit costs about 22% of her rookie year salary ($16,875).

Clark’s four-year rookie deal is worth $338,056, according to the WNBA’s CBA. The CBA also states that the first four picks of the Draft — Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson were picked Nos. 2, 3 and 4 respectively after Clark — will make $76,535 in 2024. The numbers will increase to $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and if a fourth-year option is exercised in 2027, the price tag will be $97,582.

These numbers have caused social media debate, especially considering how much of a superstar Clark already has been over the past two seasons with the Hawkeyes on her way to breaking the NCAA’s all-time scoring record.

Of course, Clark and other WNBA rookies will have endorsements on their side. Clark’s name, image and likeness valuation at Iowa was valued at over $3 million, with deals including Nike, State Farm, Gatorade and Xfinity.

However, when comparing the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, who will get at least $10 million in guaranteed salary, it’s a big deal.

But while sports stars like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson are calling for the WNBA to pay more, Clark’s words on Monday night showed her focus stays on the court, as she hopes to lead the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 next season.

