Tiger Woods sets Masters record with 24th consecutive made cut

It may not look like what it did over a decade ago — or even five years ago — but Tiger Woods still knows what it takes to play at Augusta National.

And while this accomplishment probably isn’t as comparable to his five wins at the famed course, he now has a Masters record that may be unbreakable.

The 15-time major winner set the record Friday for most consecutive Masters cuts made, moving onto the weekend for the 24th consecutive time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He surpassed Fred Couples and Gary Player after tying them last year. It should be noted that Woods did not play the event in 2014, 2016, 2017 or 2021, and he withdrew midway through the third round last year. Nonetheless, when he plays, it’s essentially a guarantee he’ll see action Saturday.

Woods’ streak was on the line Friday after his morning didn’t get off to a hot start. His first round was suspended due to darkness. So, he began his Friday on the 14th hole at around 8 a.m. after finishing play roughly 12 hours prior. He also bogeyed 18 to finish at 1-over 73.

He had a roller coaster of a front nine in his second round, recording three birdies and three bogeys within a six-hole span. He went bogey-birdie on 14 and 15, and it resulted in an even 72 overall.

The streak began in the magical 1997 tournament, which he won by 12 strokes, still a record. His 18-under was also a record for the lowest winning score until 2020, and he became the youngest to ever win a green jacket.

LEGENDARY GOLFER GARY PLAYER SHARES PATRIOTIC MESSAGE AT MASTERS: 'YOU SHOULD KISS THE GROUND EVERY DAY'

The last, and only, time Woods did not make the cut was 1996. He made it as a low amateur the year prior.

Entering this tournament, the next closest active streak had been Adam Scott's at 14 straight, but his 6-over forced him to miss the cut for the first time since 2009. Hideki Matsuyama (nine straight) is right on the cut line of 4-over.

To give Woods' streak even more perspective, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland will likely miss the cut this year.

Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick both extended their streaks to nine Friday. So, it will be a while until someone breaks it.

The most cuts ever made at Augusta is 37, by Jack Nicklaus. Woods’ 25 are tied for the seventh most in history.

"It’s just an amazing aura that Augusta National has, and I’m lucky to have come here since I was 19," Woods said after his round.

It’s going to take some manpower to get a sixth green jacket. He's tied for 24th and eight shots back, but it’s not impossible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m still right there in the ball game," he said, "with a good chance going into the weekend."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.