Four-time Tour de France champion returns to cycling after career-threatening crash: 'Tough road back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A four-time Tour de France champion is back on the bike after a severe crash resulted in him being airlifted to a hospital.

Chris Froome sustained major injuries in a "serious training crash" in August and was transported to a hospital in Toulon, France.

Froome sustained a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebra fracture that put his cycling career in jeopardy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Froome posted on social media that he was riding again.

"It’s been a tough road back after my latest crash, but it feels so good to finally be out here spinning the legs and on the road again," Froome wrote with a selfie on Instagram. "Every setback teaches you something... this one reminded me to slow down, heal and enjoy the simple things in life."

Froome first won the Tour de France in 2013. He then won three straight after losing in 2014, becoming the first rider to defend the title since Lance Armstrong before his seven victories were stripped.

NFL WEEK 13 SCHEDULE: FANS GET TO FEAST ON A TON OF FOOTBALL

Froome's last victory was at the Giro d’Italia in 2018. He also won the Spanish Vuelta twice, in 2011 and 2017, bookending his four triumphs in the Tour — the first in 2013, followed by a hat trick of titles from 2015-17.

The 40-year-old Froome never returned to his previous best level after a training crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, an event he used to fine-tune his bid for a record-equaling fifth Tour title. In the accident, he broke his right femur, elbow and ribs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Froome has been signed with Israel-Premier Tech since 2021, but his career could be in jeopardy with the contract soon expiring combined with this crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.