Published
Last Update March 30, 2015

Forrester won't return as SIU-Edwardsville coach

By | Sports Network

Edwardsville, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Lennox Forrester won't return as head men's basketball coach at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, the university announced Tuesday.

Cougars athletic director Brad Hewitt said in a statement that the school was not renewing the contracts of Forrester and his coaching staff.

Forrester guided the Cougars to an 82-146 record over eight years, including a 12-16 mark this past season.

"Ultimately, our won-loss record and program support are not where we believe it should be," Hewitt said.

The Cougars transitioned from Division II to Division I in 2008-09, Hewitt's second season at the helm. They were knocked out of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in a first-round loss to Eastern Illinois last Wednesday.