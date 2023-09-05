Formula One driver Carlos Saniz chases after thieves who stole luxury watch, hours after Italian Grand Prix

Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. reportedly chased down a group of thieves who allegedly stole his luxury watch not long after he placed for the first time this season at the Italian Grand Prix in Milan.

Sainz, 29, was seen in several videos posted to social media breathing heavily as local police apprehended a man who, according to ESPN, allegedly robbed the Ferrari driver of his Richard Mille watch on Sunday.

Sainz and a member of his team chased after and caught the three suspects, who reportedly took his watch near the Armoni Hotel in Milan,' according to the Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

F1 STAR CHARLES LECLERC CHASES AFTER WATCH THIEVES IN NEWLY RELEASED POLICE VIDEO; FOUR ARRESTED

The watch was worth nearly $540,000, ESPN reported.

"As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano," Sainz posted on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

"The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: "Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages."

The incident took place just hours after Sainz won a place on the podium for the first time this season with his third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix. Sainz was fastest in two of the three practice sessions and qualified in pole position.

"It was tough. It was tough, hard racing. It’s always been a pleasure to race Charles whenever we’ve had the chance. And today was the same." Sainz said of Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, whom he edged out for third place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The robbery comes more than a year after Leclerc had his luxury watch stolen from him in Viareggio, a seaside town in Tuscany , back in April 2022.

According to reports at the time, two unidentified suspects approached Leclerc for a photo before eventually escaping on a scooter with his Richard Mille timepiece.

Police released footage of Leclerc chasing after the suspects. Eventually, four suspects in connection with the robbery were arrested in April of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.