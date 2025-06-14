Ex-Vikings player blames Tim Walz for Minnesota lawmaker killings: 'Example of a weak, emasculated leader'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota Vikings and University of Minnesota football player Jack Brewer spoke out about the early-morning shootings that left one state lawmaker and her husband dead and a second lawmaker and his wife injured.

Brewer, who played four seasons with the Golden Gophers before starting his NFL career with the Vikings in 2002, criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for allowing the state to become "the capital of chaos."

"We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds. I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused," Brewer told Fox News Digital.

"I played for the Vikings. I played for the Gophers. I lived in Minnesota for years. It was not like this. People were respectful. People could disagree and still have conversations. I still have a lot of family there, and it hurts to see what they’re living through.

"Minnesota has become the capital of chaos in America. That’s not right. It’s not a reflection of the true people of Minnesota. There are a lot of good people there. But the liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul has taken over, and it’s dangerous. Tim Walz is the leader of that. His attorney general, Keith Ellison, is right there with him."

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is wanted in the shootings, two sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Boelter reportedly earned his Ph.D. in leadership for the advancement of learning and service from Cardinal Stritch University and was appointed to the state’s Workforce Development Board by two Minnesota governors, according to Fox 9.

He was reportedly initially appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 before being reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 as a private sector representative to the council. Boelter’s term expired in 2023.

The Minnesota Workforce Development Board and Walz’s administration did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Boelter allegedly posed as a police officer when he shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, leaving them seriously injured before moving on to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband.

This morning, Walz told reporters the attack was clearly a "politically motivated assassination," but he did not reveal that the suspect was his own appointee.

Brewer believes the incident is a result of Democrats and Walz's leadership and called for a "return to masculinity."

"On this Father’s Day, I wish Minnesota would focus on restoring fatherhood — protecting women, protecting families. Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It’s pathetic," Brewer said.

"It’s terrible. The root cause of all of this is evil. When you’re willing to attack, ridicule, riot and protest anyone who believes something different — even in your own party — you’ve gone too far. The Democrats have gone so far left that if you’re not a raging liberal, you’re under attack. They are forcing everyone in the party to conform.

"Whenever you give Satan power, he shows his face. That’s what we’re witnessing now."