Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dan Colchico dies

The San Francisco 49ers say defensive end Dan Colchico has died at age 76.

The team announced Tuesday that Colchico died on Sunday, but provided no other details.

Colchico was a seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers in 1959 out of San Jose State. He debuted in 1960 and played in 67 games with 64 starts during six seasons. He also played in nine games for the Saints in 1969.

He received the 1962 Len Eshmont Award, the team's most prestigious annual honor, for inspirational and courageous play representative of Eshmont.

After an injury in 1965, Colchico stayed with the franchise for two more seasons, working one year in public relations and another as defensive line coach.

Colchico is survived by his wife, Nancy, six children and 11 grandchildren.