Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has 'no empathy' for Henrik Stenson after he joined LIV Golf

Harrington is part of the committee that selects the captain for the European team

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has little sympathy for Henrik Stenson after he was stripped of his captaincy on Wednesday over his decision to join LIV Golf ahead of the tour’s third installment next week. 

Harrington, who was named captain of the European team for the 2020 tournament which was delayed a year by the pandemic, expressed his understanding for the players joining the rival Saudi-backed league but made a special exception for Stenson, who he believes made a unique commitment when he was named captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup. 

Henrik Stenson of Sweden pictured on the driving range ahead of Day Three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 09, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland. 

Henrik Stenson of Sweden pictured on the driving range ahead of Day Three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 09, 2022 in North Berwick, Scotland.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I certainly empathize with anybody that makes the decisions that they have made in terms of going to play a new tour; the financial incentives are quite impressive," he said Wednesday via the Golf Channel. "I do think it's different in Henrik's case, yes. He signed a contract not to do that and was specifically asked not to do that."

HENRIK STENSON STRIPPED OF RYDER CUP CAPTAINCY AMID LIV GOLD SPECULATION 

Harrington, who is on the captain selection committee for the European Team, said Stenson’s commitment changed once LIV Golf took off. 

Padraig Harrington of Ireland speaking at a press conference before his round on day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick

Padraig Harrington of Ireland speaking at a press conference before his round on day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club in Adare, Limerick (Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"I have no empathy there. No, he took the Ryder Cup job when LIV was in doubt, and now that LIV is pretty much mainstream normalized, he's jumped ship." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stenson officially announced he was joining LIV Golf shortly after the European Team stripped him of his title. 

"As many of you will have already seen, unfortunately, my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain," his statement read. "This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who have been supportive in my role as Captain, to ensure I could fulfill the obligations of the Captaincy." 

Henrik Stenson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fourth hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. 

Henrik Stenson of Sweden plays his second shot on the fourth hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.  (Stuart Franklin /R&A via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: "While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept." 

Harrington said Wednesday that with the tournament scheduled for September 2023, the committee has "plenty of time" to name a new captain.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com