Former NFL player and military vet reacts to 'unfortunate' Trump boos at Commanders game

President Donald Trump did not receive a warm welcome during Sunday's Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions game.

On the Northwest Stadium public-address system, Trump read the names of those enlisting in the U.S. military as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities ahead of Veterans Day. However, Commanders fans booed.

The reaction did not surprise former NFL player and military veteran Alejandro Villanueva.

"There’s a lot of division in the United States politically, maybe throughout the world as well, regarding who the president is. It is unfortunate," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I mean, obviously, I wish we lived in a place where we had a lot more agreement, but it is America. You protect the freedoms and the rights of everybody to protest and to express themselves however they want."

Villanueva also hoped civilians do not reach a point where they feel service members only support one political side.

"I hope that we do not create the military into a class where Americans feel that it supports one political party or the other, because I do feel that military-civilian relationships is one of the most special and crucial aspects of our military, and the fact that we've been able to be, you know, the power that we are right now."

Trump received a mix of cheers and boos as he arrived to the stadium from Mar-a-Lago. He spent the morning golfing and demanding that Democrats end the government shutdown , which finally ended late Wednesday night.

Before leaving Landover, he spent time in the Fox broadcast booth calling the game with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma.

The Commanders welcomed Trump to the stadium days before the game.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders President Mark Clouse said earlier this week. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members and their families this Sunday."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

