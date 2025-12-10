Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's scandal sparks social media reactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

College football’s latest season fueled plenty of heated debates — and now scandals.

In recent days, much of the chatter has centered on the College Football Playoff committee’s selection for this year’s 12-team playoff. But debates around that topic were quickly put on the back burner when news surfaced that Michigan had fired head football coach Sherrone Moore.

The university said an investigation found there was sufficient evidence that Moore engaged in an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." The announcement was a stunning end to Moore’s short, up-and-down tenure that saw the Wolverines take a step back on the field after winning the national championship and being punished by the NCAA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," school officials said in a statement.

Later, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail as police in Pittsfield conducted an assault investigation.

Moore’s dismissal left much of the college football world stunned.

Here’s a look at how former college players, fans and other observers reacted to the shocking developments.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones weighed in, suggesting the decision to remove Moore was a sign that Michigan "finally" adhered to "some standards."

Other social media users referenced Lane Kiffin, whose decision to bolt from Ole Miss to LSU drew mixed, but nonetheless passionate reactions across the sports landscape.

The Detroit Free Press reported that former LSU coach Brian Kelly is not expected to draw interest from Michigan during its coaching search.

The announcement did not include details of the alleged relationship. Moore, who is married with three young daughters, has not yet commented on his dismissal.

The 39-year-old Moore was 9-3 this year after going 8-5 in his debut season.

He signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of his deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of Moore’s contract because he was fired for cause.

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF, BOWL BUZZ: MICHIGAN FIRES HC SHERRONE MOORE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the news of the police investigation, the University of Michigan Athletic Department told Fox News Digital it "cannot comment on personnel matters" and had "nothing to share beyond the initial statement."

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Michigan scandal deepens as Sherrone Moore is fired, reportedly detained; sparking sports world reaction