Flyers' Tony DeAngelo: 'I’m absolutely not racist at all'

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo Friday from the Carolina Hurricanes for a couple of draft picks, and Flyers fans didn’t appear to be too happy about it.

They criticized the team on social media over the acquisition.

The player’s history of getting disciplined is something that didn’t appear to sit well.

DeAngelo was once suspended for violating the Ontario Hockey League’s policy on "homophobic, racist and sexist language" and for abusing officials, according to ESPN.

When he was with the New York Rangers, he was released for alleged disruptive behavior. He was also suspended while he was with the Arizona Coyotes for abuse of officials.

When DeAngelo was signed by the Hurricanes, he apologized for what he did in the OHL and received some counseling for it. He said he wished he could "take it back." He also denied he supported those who took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Saturday, DeAngelo again denied he was a racist.

"I’m absolutely not racist at all. There was something I said back in junior; people don’t know what it is. I’m not going to go into it," he said. "But it was something I regretted. A friend of mine on my team, we had an argument, and we remained friends. The other stories that have come out are totally false, and I think that’s why teams in this league have known that."

DeAngelo will now be playing for his third team in three years.

Last season, he played in 64 games for Carolina. He had 10 goals and 41 assists. He also registered 59 blocks and 41 hits.

Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said he was excited to have DeAngelo.

"We're very happy to add Tony to our team, and I know he is very excited to join the Flyers," Fletcher said in a news release. "We did our due diligence, and we strongly believe in Tony and his ability to help our team. He is a right-handed shot who moves the puck extremely well and will drive offense from the back end for us."