Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

Florida ends UConn's reign over men's college basketball with close March Madness win

Florida didn't lead until under 3 minutes to play

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Florida Gators’ clutch shooting late in their second-round men’s basketball tournament matchup helped knock off the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies on Sunday, 77-75.

No. 1 Florida didn’t lead at all until 2:44 left in the game. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. nailed a 3-pointer and then a Huskies turnover led to a breakaway dunk from Will Richard. It was a part of a 6-0 run and the Gators never looked back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alijah Martin celebrates

Florida guard Alijah Martin celebrates after scoring against UConn, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Alijah Martin later threw down a dunk off of an offensive rebound to put the exclamation point on the dramatic victory.

The game was tied at 31 at halftime after UConn’s Hassan Diarra nailed a 3-pointer. It appeared the Huskies were about to build momentum to stun one of the best teams in the nation. But Florida kept it close. The Huskies never had a lead larger than six points.

2025 MEN’S MARCH MADNESS ODDS: TITLE CHANCES FOR 24 REMAINING TEAMS

Liam McNeeley celebrates

Connecticut forward Liam McNeeley reacts after making a 3-point shot against Florida, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Clayton finished with 23 points. He was 6-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Martin added 18 points and Richard had 15.

Liam McNeely, who hit a buzzer-beater before the end of the game, led the Huskies with 22 points.

The Gators will be back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 under Michael White. The team lost in the first round last season and exited the second round three times before that.

Florida won the SEC Championship this season on the way to earning the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The team will play the winner of No. 12 Colorado State and No. 4 Maryland.

Todd Golden coaches

Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts during the Connecticut game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Huskies’ loss ended the program’s shot at three consecutive college basketball titles. UConn defeated San Diego State in 2023 and topped Purdue last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.