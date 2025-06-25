Fever move on from 2-time WNBA champ DeWanna Bonner amid rumors of fractured relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever are moving on from two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner.

The team made the announcement Wednesday after weeks of speculation that there were tensions between the two sides. Bonner had been benched after starting the first three games in Indiana and had missed the last five due to personal reasons.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a statement released by the team.

"Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career.

"I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Bonner’s statement sheds light on the rumored fractured relationship between the organization and the six-time All-Star, which seemingly began after she was benched in the starting lineup in favor of Lexie Hull after just three games.

Bonner, 37, averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds a game during her brief stint, which began with her moving into third place on the league's all-time scoring list in the season opener. But reports indicated that the expectations from both sides were not in alignment.

Sources told Front Office Sports that the fit was "off," and that Bonner had expected to be a starter in Indiana. League sources also told the outlet that it had reached a point where Bonner had "no interest" in returning, and instead was eyeing the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream as potential landing spots.

Bonner will have 48 hours to get picked up off waivers where the remainder of her $200,000 contract will be assumed by that team. If not, she’ll become an unrestricted free agent and can sign for the prorated veteran minimum.

The Fever signed guard Aari McDonald in place of Bonner. She averaged 11 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in three appearances with the Fever this season after she was picked up via the WNBA’s emergency hardship exception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.