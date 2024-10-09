Expand / Collapse search
Fernando Tatis Jr sends Padres fans into frenzy with long 2-run home run; San Diego takes Game 3

Tatis is one home run away from tying an NLDS record

Ryan Gaydos
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers’ National League Division Series matchup got hotter on Tuesday night as Fernando Tatis Jr. ignited the crowd with a home run and a long stare.

Tatis was at bat with a runner on base in the second inning when he smoked one off of Walker Buehler deep to left field. Tatis watched it go over the fence and flipped his bat as the crowd at Petco Park exploded.

Fernando Tatis Jr crosses home

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., second from left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stands at the plate during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

It was the outfielder’s fourth home run of the postseason and third of the series. San Diego took a 6-1 lead from there but gave four runs back in the third inning.

Neither team would score again, and the Padres finished the Dodgers off, 6-5, taking a 2-1 series lead.

"I feel like I take it to another level; my mindset, my body. Everything is through the roof," Tatis said after the game.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Tatis enjoys the crowd’s reaction.

Fernando Tatis Jr and Xander Bogaerts

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, hugs Xander Bogaerts, left, after a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"He’s one of the many guys on our team that appreciates and enjoys bright lights and embraces it. He just wants to go play and perform," Shildt said.

Tatis’ home run puts him one shy of tying the NLDS record of four home runs with Carlos Beltran, who did it with the Houston Astros in 2004, and Nick Castellanos, who did it in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"When I hit it I just blacked out, started screaming at my dugout. Energy through the roof," Tatis added.

Mookie Betts was 2-for-4 and hit a home run in the first inning to get the Dodgers on the board. Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam in the third inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr waves the towel

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after a two-run double by David Peralta during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Game 4 is set for Wednesday.

