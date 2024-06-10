Los Angeles socialite Rebecca Grossman gets 15 years to life for crash that killed 2 boys

A rich and powerful Los Angeles socialite was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Monday for the deaths of two boys as they were crossing the street with their mother and younger brother.

Rebecca Grossman was sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from a 2020 crash that killed Jacob Iskander, 8, and his brother, 11-year-old Mark Iskander.

"The loss of these two innocent lives has devastated their family and our community. Ms. Grossman’s blatant disregard for human life is a stark reminder of the grave consequences of irresponsible behavior behind the wheel," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said.

"Our office pursued this case with the intent to seek justice for the victims and their loved ones, advocating for a sentence that would reflect the severity of the crime. We will continue to support the victims’ family during this difficult time."