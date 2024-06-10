Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Los Angeles socialite Rebecca Grossman gets 15 years to life for crash that killed 2 boys

Rebecca Grossman was convicted of fatally running over young Iskander brothers in crosswalk

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Mother of slain California boys speaks out as rich and powerful convicted killer awaits sentencing Video

Mother of slain California boys speaks out as rich and powerful convicted killer awaits sentencing

A speeding Los Angeles socialite mowed down Mark and Jacob Iskander in a boozy street race against her boyfriend four years ago. Even after guilty verdicts, their mother is still waiting for justice.

A rich and powerful Los Angeles socialite was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Monday for the deaths of two boys as they were crossing the street with their mother and younger brother.

Rebecca Grossman was sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from a 2020 crash that killed Jacob Iskander, 8, and his brother, 11-year-old Mark Iskander.

LA DA'S CATASTROPHIC INCOMPETENCE' COULD BOTCH CASE AGAINST CONVICTED DOUBLE CHILD KILLER, LAWYER WARNS

Rebecca Grossman wearing a burgundy blazer as she enters court with her daughter

Rebecca Grossman, left, and daughter head to Van Nuys Courthouse in West Van Nuys, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"The loss of these two innocent lives has devastated their family and our community. Ms. Grossman’s blatant disregard for human life is a stark reminder of the grave consequences of irresponsible behavior behind the wheel," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our office pursued this case with the intent to seek justice for the victims and their loved ones, advocating for a sentence that would reflect the severity of the crime. We will continue to support the victims’ family during this difficult time."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.