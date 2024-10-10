Dolphins star's wife slams Harris over criticism of DeSantis' hurricane response: 'Math ain't mathing'

The wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday after she fired off wild accusations against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Devon Mostert posted a clip of President Biden praising DeSantis for doing a "great job" in his response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, while Harris accused DeSantis of "playing political games" instead of doing his job in response to the storm.

NBC News reported Monday that DeSantis was denying phone calls from Harris' team.

"People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish," Harris told reporters Monday.

However, Biden’s praise of DeSantis appeared to show different stances. Biden said governors from Florida to North Carolina had been "fully cooperative and supportive."

Mostert had her own response to the "political games" remark as she shared Biden’s praise on her Instagram Stories.

"In case you missed it, Kam Kam went on a media rant yesterday about how selfish and utterly responsible DeSantis is. The math ain’t mathing, sis," her post read.

"They’re sinking their own ship."

She was not the only one who waded into the political waters with Milton bearing down on the state.

Annah Tagovailoa, the wife of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, reshared a post from conservative influencer Benny Johnson that showed former President Donald Trump offering support to emergency workers in Florida as they deal with the aftermath of Helene and the impending destruction of Milton.

Milton made landfall on Wednesday night, bringing a catastrophic storm surge and leaving millions of people in the dark.