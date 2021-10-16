Ex-PGA Tour pro Casey Martin has right leg amputated: report

Former PGA Tour golfer Casey Martin reportedly had his right leg amputated amid a battle with a rare circulatory disease that forced him to use a cart during events.

Martin, the current head coach of the Oregon Ducks men’s golf team, had his leg amputated above the knee at a Minnesota hospital on Friday, Golf Digest reported. Martin famously took his battle with the PGA Tour to use the cart to the Supreme Court in 2001. Citing the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Martin 7-2.

Martin suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which hampered circulation in the lower portion of his right leg and made it nearly impossible for him to walk all 18 holes. He played well enough to earn a PGA Tour card in 2000 and qualified for the U.S. Open in 2012.

According to the report, Martin broke his right leg two years ago which led to the decision to amputate the league after a cast and injections failed to heal the tibia completely.

"In many ways I exceeded what my doctors told me as a kid," Martin told Golf Digest two weeks ago. "I always felt this would be my destiny. So while it’s weird to be here now, about to become seriously disfigured, it’s not unexpected."

According to the magazine, Martin is "just happy to be alive."

Martin is in his 16th season with the Ducks. He is a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and led the squad to multiple NCAA Championships appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.