Super Bowl LIX

Ex-NFL star wears 'Make America Great Again' hat before Super Bowl party, 'all for' Trump visit to game

Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones talks to Fox News Digital ahead of "SI The Party" in New Orleans before Super Bowl LIX.

Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared at a Super Bowl LIX party wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in apparent support of President Donald Trump.

Jones spoke to Fox News Digital on the carpet ahead of "SI The Party" in New Orleans on Saturday night. He said he was "all for" Trump’s potential visit to Caesars Superdome to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pacman Jones

Adam "Pacman" Jones talks to Fox News Digital before a Super Bowl LIX party. (Fox News Digital)

"Love it. Love it. I’m all for it," Jones said, adding he believed Trump has "got the best thing for us."

Trump’s expected appearance at the Super Bowl has been the talk of the city since the first inkling that he may attend the event trickled out.

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both seemingly appreciated the idea of a sitting president taking the time to attend the game.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Adam Jones in 2023

Adam Jones on "The Pac McAfee Show" at the Super Bowl LVII media center at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona, Feb. 9, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is," Kelce added, via the New York Post. "I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also weighed in.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said. 

Stream Super Bowl LIX coverage on Tubi for free. (Tubi)

When Hurts was asked a follow-up question about whether Trump being there would put more pressure on him, the quarterback responded, "No." 

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.