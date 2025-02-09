Ex-NFL star wears 'Make America Great Again' hat before Super Bowl party, 'all for' Trump visit to game

Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared at a Super Bowl LIX party wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in apparent support of President Donald Trump.

Jones spoke to Fox News Digital on the carpet ahead of "SI The Party" in New Orleans on Saturday night. He said he was "all for" Trump’s potential visit to Caesars Superdome to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"Love it. Love it. I’m all for it," Jones said, adding he believed Trump has "got the best thing for us."

Trump’s expected appearance at the Super Bowl has been the talk of the city since the first inkling that he may attend the event trickled out.

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both seemingly appreciated the idea of a sitting president taking the time to attend the game.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is," Kelce added, via the New York Post. "I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also weighed in.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Hurts was asked a follow-up question about whether Trump being there would put more pressure on him, the quarterback responded, "No."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.