Ex-NFL star Rudi Johnson's inspiring message to Virginia youth days before death revealed: 'I'll be watching'

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson shared an inspiring message with young athletes in his home state of Virginia just days before he reportedly died by suicide.

Johnson, 45, was inducted into the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 18 as a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and a product of the Ettrick Trojans of the Chesterfield Quarterback League.

The former NFL star shared an inspiring message in a video played at the induction ceremony, where he thanked past coaches and teammates and shared the advice and encouragement he received over the years.

"I want to give a special shoutout to all the people who came before me, the alumni from Thomas Dale High School and Ettrick Trojans," he said in the video, according to the New York Post.

"Also, the same people that came after me. So, with that being said, I just want to say dream big, shoot for the stars, stay focused, never give up. And one more thing: For the all kids from Chesterfield County, I’ll be watching for the next star to be born."

Johnson was a standout running back for the Auburn Tigers before the Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bengals and one with the Detroit Lions. He was a Pro Bowler with Cincinnati in 2004.

EX-BENGALS STAR RUDI JOHNSON DEAD AT 45

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

Johnson appeared in 81 games for the Bengals from 2001 to 2007. He started every game for Cincinnati in 2004 and rushed for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to his lone Pro Bowl selection. That started a string of three consecutive years in which he rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

TMZ Sports first reported Johnson’s death. Police told the outlet he died by suicide just after midnight on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.