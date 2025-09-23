Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Ex-Bengals star Rudi Johnson dead at 45

Johnson rattled off a string of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

Ryan Gaydos
Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 45.

Johnson was a standout running back for the Auburn Tigers before the Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bengals and one with the Detroit Lions. He was a Pro Bowler with Cincinnati in 2004.

Rudi Johnson vs Lions

Cincinnati Bengals fullback (32) Rudi Johnson carries the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Dec. 18, 2005. (Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports)

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

TMZ Sports first reported Johnson’s death, citing the former NFL player’s family. Police told the outlet that Johnson died by suicide.

Rudi Johnson vs Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals running back (32) Rudi Johnson runs against the San Diego Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium on Nov. 12, 2006. (Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Bengals star Chad OchoCinco was among those who paid tribute to Johnson on social media.

Johnson appeared in 81 games for the Bengals from 2001 to 2007. He started every game for Cincinnati in 2004 and rushed for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to his lone Pro Bowl selection. It started a string of three consecutive years in which he rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

Rudi Johnson vs Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals running back (32) Rudi Johnson runs against the Carolina Panthers at Paul Brown Stadium on Oct. 22, 2006. (Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

He played in 14 games for the Lions in 2008 before he retired.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

