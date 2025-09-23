Ex-Bengals star Rudi Johnson dead at 45

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 45.

Johnson was a standout running back for the Auburn Tigers before the Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Bengals and one with the Detroit Lions. He was a Pro Bowler with Cincinnati in 2004.

"Rudi was a fine person and an excellent running back for us," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing."

TMZ Sports first reported Johnson’s death, citing the former NFL player’s family. Police told the outlet that Johnson died by suicide.

Former Bengals star Chad OchoCinco was among those who paid tribute to Johnson on social media.

Johnson appeared in 81 games for the Bengals from 2001 to 2007. He started every game for Cincinnati in 2004 and rushed for 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to his lone Pro Bowl selection. It started a string of three consecutive years in which he rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

He played in 14 games for the Lions in 2008 before he retired.