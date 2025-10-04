Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Mark Sanchez faces multiple charges in altercation that led to his stabbing

Sanchez was stabbed during an incident in Indianapolis

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Mark Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst, was charged following an incident in Indianapolis over the weekend that led to his stabbing.

Indianapolis police said Sanchez was pepper-sprayed and stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a truck driver. A police affidavit alleged that Sanchez accosted the driver of a box truck that was at a hotel’s loading docks, leading to the confrontation.

Mark Sanchez walking

Mark Sanchez on the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

As the incident escalated, police said the 69-year-old truck driver only identified as P.T. pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez in defense. The former New York Jets quarterback was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, according to an affidavit.

FOX Sports said Saturday that Sanchez was in stable condition.

He faces misdemeanor criminal charges of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in the incident.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Sunday that his office would "follow the facts and the law wherever they lead." 

Mark Sanchez

Fox TV analyst Mark Sanchez before a game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured," Mears said in a statement.

TMZ Sports first reported that Sanchez was injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Mark Sanchez warms up

In a Sept. 12, 2013, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who normally throws right-handed, throws a pass with his left hand before a game against the New England Patriots.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

