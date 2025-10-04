Ex-NFL star Mark Sanchez faces multiple charges in altercation that led to his stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback and current FOX Sports analyst, was charged following an incident in Indianapolis over the weekend that led to his stabbing.

Indianapolis police said Sanchez was pepper-sprayed and stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a truck driver. A police affidavit alleged that Sanchez accosted the driver of a box truck that was at a hotel’s loading docks, leading to the confrontation.

As the incident escalated, police said the 69-year-old truck driver only identified as P.T. pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez in defense. The former New York Jets quarterback was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso, according to an affidavit.

FOX Sports said Saturday that Sanchez was in stable condition.

He faces misdemeanor criminal charges of battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in the incident.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Sunday that his office would "follow the facts and the law wherever they lead."

"What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured," Mears said in a statement.

TMZ Sports first reported that Sanchez was injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.