Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Bears

Ex-NFL star Charles Tillman cites Trump's immigration crackdown as reason why he quit FBI

Tillman joined the FBI in Trump's first administration

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Tillman, a former star defensive back for the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, joined the FBI after his 13-year career in the NFL was finished.

Tillman revealed in an interview with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark that he left the agency after several years because he refused to support President Donald Trump's policies such as the crackdown on illegal immigration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Tillman in 2012

Chicago Bears quarterback Charles Tillman speaks during the 2011 Walter Payton man of the year award press conference at the Super Bowl XLVI media center at the J.W. Marriott on Feb. 3, 2012. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/USA TODAY Sports)

"Let me start by saying this – FBI was great to me," he said on "The Pivot Podcast." "I did awesome. I worked with an amazing group of individuals. I think some of the things that they’re doing now, I personally didn’t agree with ... immigration. I didn’t agree with how the administration came in and tried to make individuals do things against their — it didn’t sit right. An example being immigration, right?

"Everybody was told, ‘You’re going to go after the most dangerous criminals,’ but what you see on TV and what actually was happening was, people weren’t going after that. Personally, that didn’t sit right with me, that didn’t sit right with my conscience. You have the ability to refuse an order."

Tillman, a two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, said he wanted to be "on the right side of history."

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA ISSUES SHARP RESPONSE TO CAM NEWTON'S SCATHING ASSESSMENT

President Donald Trump

Charles Tillman said he didn't agree with Trump's policies. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"Do I think there are individuals in the organization, do they like doing some of the stuff that they're doing? Absolutely not. I think they hate it. I was in a different position because of my previous career," he continued.

"I made enough money to where I could just walk away and say 'You know what guys? I'm OK. I think I'm good. My first eight years, I've been solid, we were doing some good things. Some of the stuff you guys are doing now, I don't necessarily agree with.' And that's not in Chicago, that comes from Washington."

Two million illegal immigrants "have been removed or have self-deported" from the United States since Jan. 20, putting the Trump administration on pace to break records, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced. 

In less than 250 days, an estimated 1.6 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily self-deported, while 400,000 were removed by federal law enforcement, the DHS said this week, describing the situation as a "new milestone."

Tillman graduated from the FBI Academy in 2019, and joined the agency during Trump’s first administration.

Charles Tillman carries the football

Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) makes an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sept. 8, 2013. (Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before he was selected by the Bears in the 2003 NFL Draft. His father, Donald Tillman Jr., was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue